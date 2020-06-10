Patient’s threat to ‘bring gun’ prompts St. Charles Redmond lockout, alert

News

Police say there was no crime, person may need mental health assistance

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An upset patient's telephoned threat to bring a gun to the St. Charles Family Care Clinic in Redmond on Wednesday morning prompted a half-hour lockout and an "active weapons" alert to hospital staff, a spokeswoman said.

NewsChannel 21 received word Wednesday morning of a possible "active weapons protocol" at St. Charles Redmond. According to a staff member, alert recipients were alerted to "run, hide and fight."

A St. Charles representative confirmed to KTVZ the threat was real, but has since been taken care of without further incident.

Lisa Goodman, public information officer for the St. Charles Health System, told NewsChannel 21 a patient called at 9:42 a.m. Wednesday because they were upset with their care and threatened to bring a gun into the Family Care Clinic in Redmond.

Goodman said incidents like this happen periodically, and St. Charles goes into a lockout as a precautionary response. The threat was cleared a little more than 30 minutes later, around 10:15 a.m.,, and the facility has since reopened, she said.

Redmond police Lt. Jesse Petersen said officers responded to the scene but quickly determined there was no active threat.

Petersen said police assisted St. Charles and other facilities with providing the person the assistance the needed. He said the person may need some mental health assistance -- "just helping somebody going through a difficult time -- and it appears no crime occurred.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser is at St. Charles Redmond and will provide more details as we get them and a report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.