Regional police training facility proposed at former Redmond Rod & Gun Club site

Could cost up to $100 million over years, play role after NW mega-quake

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Deschutes County Sheriff's Office and other law enforcement agencies are working to create a regional training facility.

The agencies have been working the Central Oregon Intergovernmental Council in identifying the county-owned former Redmond Rod & Gun Club shooting range property near Redmond Airport as a potential site.

Along with a gun range, a proposed site plan includes space for classrooms, K-9 facilities and elements that would allow training for water rescue, confined spaces, vehicle extrications and a "burn building," as well as a tactical "village."

The potential cost of the project, with up to eight phases, could reach $100 million, Aycock said.

The site also could play a key role in a regional response after a predicted major coastal earthquake, known as Cascadia, along with the nearby Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Redmond Airport, where preparations have been underway for some time in the event of such a disaster.

County commissioners are scheduled to be briefed on the proposal next Wednesday, as those involved continue conversations about the feasibility of the project.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan spoke Thursday with COIC Community & Economic Development Manager Scott Aycock to learn more about the plans.

