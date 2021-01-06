Another break between systems

News

Happy Wednesday, Central Oregon!

The showers from Wednesday will taper off through the evening and skies will become partly cloudy.

Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

We will move in and out of stormy conditions for the rest of the week, with mostly sunny skies Thursday and mixed showers Friday.

Highs will be in the low to mid 40s and lows will be in the 20s.

We have a mild weekend in store, with highs in the low to mid 40s, followed by a chance of showers into next week.

Don't forget to download our free KTVZ Local Alert Weather app for the most current conditions and we'll help keep you safe with customizable alerts.

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ktvz-local-alert-weather-app/id1088330817

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.ktvz.android.weather&hl=en_US