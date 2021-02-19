Crooked River Ranch man comes home to find $16,000 camp trailer gone

News

Mike Bedford says thieves were caught on his security cameras

CROOKED RIVER RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mike Bedford left work early on Feb. 9 to make sure he was home in time for the delivery of his brand new telescope. He was worried it might get stolen if he showed up too late.

When he arrived home, the telescope was indeed sitting on his doorstep, but something did not feel right -- that's because his brand-new camp trailer was gone.

"It was one of those things where you do a double-take," Bedford told NewsChannel 21 Friday afternoon. "The first second, you're not actually sure what's missing, but you know something is wrong."

Bedford had just bought the 2020 Rockwood 1640 ESP for $16,000 as a surprise for his wife.

"It's got a lot of sentimental value, to both me and her," he said. "Especially the way things are going nowadays, it was money that we maybe couldn't afford, barely afford. It was a step out. To have that taken away, that's pretty brutal."

Bedford has three cameras that capture the front part of his house, which appear to show the thieves who are responsible.

