31 Central Oregon HS skiers set to compete in Alpine State Championships

31 skiers from Summit, Mtn. View, Sisters and Redmond will race at state competition this weekend

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There has been plenty of uncertainty surrounding every high school sport during the pandemic, and alpine ski racing is no different.

In early January, around the time competitions would normally have commenced, skiers continued to train, but they had no idea what they were training for at the moment.

"We didn't have our usual group of ski officials to put on races," said Gabe Chladek, head coach of the Sisters Alpine Ski Team.

Finally, by the last week of January, skiers in Central Oregon and across the state were able to come together for a six-race series, which concluded at the Regional Finals on Feb. 24 and Feb. 27.

Several athletes representing four Deschutes County high schools -- Redmond, Sisters, Summit and Mountain View -- competed this past weekend. A Central Oregon skier finished in first place in each of the four races, with many others rounding out the top five.

Now, 31 of them will be moving on to the Alpine State Championships at Mt. Hood Ski Bowl on Thursday and Friday.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser spoke with a few of the first-place finishers to learn more about the challenges they've faced during the pandemic, and their expectations for competing on the biggest stage later this week.

