Proposed Oregon House bill could expand Bend’s urban growth boundary

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in five years, Bend's urban growth boundary could be expanding.

But if it does, this time, it won't be city leaders making the call.

Oregon House Bill 2282 would add to the city a 261-acre tract of land east of 27th Street, near Stevens Road.

The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond.

Jack Hirsh is reaching out to Zika and other city leaders about the legislation and will have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

Jack Hirsh

Jack Hirsh is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Jack here.

