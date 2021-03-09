Proposed Oregon House bill could expand Bend’s urban growth boundary

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the first time in five years, Bend's urban growth boundary could be expanding.

But if it does, this time, it won't be city leaders making the call.

Oregon House Bill 2282 would add to the city a 261-acre tract of land east of 27th Street, near Stevens Road.

The bill is being sponsored by Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond.

