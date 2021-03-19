SW Redmond man looks to make his street safer, wants city PD to curb speeding

News

Mike Toibin says problem with speeders in his neighborhood is nothing new

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For nearly three years, Mike Toibin of Redmond said, it's been an everyday problem: speeders on his street.

“I watch people all the time going down the hill here,” Toibin said Friday.

Toibin lives at the corner of Southwest Cascade Vista Drive and Yew Lane. He estimates that at least 30% of the cars he sees are speeding.

"I see it every day, and most accidents we see around here are from people driving way too fast or not paying attention,” Toibin told NewsChannel 21.

Toibin said he has made complaints to the city and the Redmond Police Department.

Last summer, Toibin and two other Redmond residents met with city and engineers and police officers to discuss the issues. As a result, temporary extra patrol officers and speed radars were implemented.

But the area was not determined to be a major problem for the city, according to Redmond Police Sgt. Devin Lee.

Toibin, however, does not agree with that viewpoint.

"They would catch 25 to 30 people a day here (speeding)," he said.

Toibin wants speed bumps, speed radars or anything that will help slow down vehicles. While there is one such bump on Cascade Vista Drive, Toibin does not consider it a speed bump and told NewsChannel 21 it was mainly installed to help with water drainage.

If you live in Redmond and would like to file any speeding complaints, you can do so by clicking here.