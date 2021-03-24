New Sisters industrial park planned on former Forest Service site

News

Planners say city had missed opportunities to create such facilities

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A new industrial park is being proposed in Sisters.

The Sisters Planning Commission recently approved a master plan submitted by Jeriko Development Inc to create a 14-lot industrial park on a portion of the land that previously belonged to the U.S. Forest Service.

The proposed Three Peaks Industrial Park would be built on an undeveloped 16-acre plot along West Barclay Drive and North Pine Street.

Nicole Mardell, Sisters principal planner, said Wednesday a new industrial park would be beneficial to the Sisters community.

“So it’s really kind of adding additional opportunity for existing buildings or existing businesses to expand into a larger space, or bringing new businesses in town,” Mardell said.

The proposal for the light industrial park means a variety of businesses can use the lots.

“So you can have everything from a vet to an industrial amusement use like a trampoline park, to food manufacturing," Mardell said.

A new road will also be built to help connect the industrial park to the area's main roads.

The development would require the removal of about 110 of the trees on the parcel. Mardell said about a third of those trees would be replaced in other locations, and that preserving as many trees as possible is a goal.

“We want to see the design of the actual building, but they are pretty much designing around these trees, making sure that they can preserve as many as possible," she said. "It’s really important to our community to save those.”

The proposal still has several other approval steps before construction can begin on the industrial park.