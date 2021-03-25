C.O. Black Leaders Assembly meets with Bend Police Chief Krantz

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Riccardo Waites, founder of the Central Oregon Black Leaders Assembly, met Thursday with Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz to discuss issues of mutual interest.

COBLA says they have been in similar talks with various law enforcement agencies across Central Oregon, including the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office, the Redmond Police Department and the Prineville Police Department.

Prineville Police Chief Dave Cummins says Waites has been working alongside city officials since the Black Lives Matter protests last summer on diversity, equality and inclusion training, but no official partnership has been formed with COBLA.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will speak with Waites following the meeting with Krantz. He will have the full story on Fox at 4 p.m.