‘Their Story Veterans’ founded by Bend natives

Bend couple travels around the country interviewing veterans

BEND, Ore., -- (KTVZ) Casey and Drew Gomez started 'Their Story Veterans', a video series that interviews war veterans.

It began when they realized the need to preserve family history. Both served and come from a legacy of war veterans.

"Being able to give something to the family in digital format to have, of the legacy to keep that memory of their loved ones, that to me...it's priceless," said Drew Gomez.

The series has led them to invterwiewing veterens who fought at famous battles. One of their favorite interviews was with "Papa Jake", who recalls his experience on D-Day.

"When he stormed Normandy, and him just describing that, and it was literally like the movies. It was just replaying in my mind, and I started crying and he started crying on the other end of the zoom and it was just like...wow," Casey Gomez said.

The couple hopes to create a series that highlights several wars. They say that Deschutes county has a large population of war veterans and would love to interview more.

