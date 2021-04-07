St. Charles warns La Pine could lose clinic in ambulance fee dispute

News

La Pine Rural Fire District board expected to review, vote Thursday on billing care facilities for 911 activations

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The president and CEO of St. Charles Health System and La Pine's mayor are urging residents to weigh in at a rural fire district board meeting and oppose plans to charge for ambulance runs, saying such fees could lead to closure of the La Pine clinic.

The La Pine Rural Fire Protection District says it wants to adopt two new ordinances that would allow them to "best serve all the citizens of this community" while getting properly paid for their services," by charging care providers rather than individual patients. The board will meet Thursday to review and vote on the proposed ordinances.

The hospital system sued last fall over the fire district's bills, which it had not paid, calling its current ordinance "arbitrary and unreasonable."

More hearings are set in May on motions in that lawsuit, court records show, and St. Charles last Friday filed a separate "writ of review" against the fire district regarding several invoices it billed.

NewsChannel 21 is speaking Wednesday with St. Charles Health System officials, along with La Pine Mayor Daniel Richer. La Pine Rural Fire Protection District officials were unavailable to interview ahead of Thursday's meeting, but NewsChannel 21 is awaiting a statement.

Here's the full joint statement from Joe Sluka, President and CEO of St. Charles Health System, and Mayor Richer, released Tuesday:

When St. Charles opened the doors of its Family Care and Immediate Care clinic in La Pine in May 2018, it did so to bring health care services closer to home for people who live there and in other medically underserved areas like Sunriver, Gilchrist, Chemult and Christmas Valley.

The project was years in the making and made possible in large part by the La Pine community. Individuals, foundations and businesses came together to see health care expanded in the south county area and contributed more than $1 million to fund the clinic, which houses primary care, immediate care, radiology, lab, occupational and specialty services.

Demand for services in La Pine is high. In 2020, more than 20,000 patients visited the clinic, 7,000 of whom were seen in Immediate Care alone. And as more people are seen there, more are referred to St. Charles' Bend hospital for medical emergencies that warrant a higher level of care than what the clinic can provide. In 2020, 715 patients were referred to the Emergency Department, 95 of whom went by ambulance.

The decision to activate 911 is made with the safety and well-being of patients top of mind. That’s why we became deeply concerned when the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District (LPRFP) enacted an ordinance—Ordinance No. 2019-03—attempting to charge care providers like St. Charles and the La Pine Community Health Center for what the LPRFP claimed were non-emergent ambulance transports. But these “non-emergencies” were patients with potentially life-threatening problems like heart attacks and strokes.

Recently, the fire district decided to review this ordinance and invited public comment. It received overwhelming opposition to the fire district’s fee-based model. This outpouring of resistance to the ordinance included submissions by the Central Oregon Independent Practice Association (COIPA), a group that represents independent providers in the region, the La Pine Community Health Center and one of the co-authors of this piece, La Pine Mayor Daniel Richer.

You can read the public comments here.

This Thursday, the fire district board is scheduled to review and vote on a replacement ordinance, 2021-01. The proposed new ordinance would direct the fire district to bill care facilities for all 911 activations— not the patient’s insurance, as is standard practice. We strongly oppose this new ordinance, as we believe it could place La Pine health care services at risk.

While the clinic sees thousands of patients each year, it operates at a significant financial loss and has been subsidized by St. Charles as a service to the community. Sadly, if St. Charles is forced to pay for ambulance transports, the increased losses to provide care may prove so challenging that the health system will most likely be unable to keep the clinic open.

St. Charles cares about the La Pine community and wants to continue to do our part to serve it. The people of La Pine deserve access to the health care services they need, which is why we think the fire district board should reject this ordinance and stop the harmful practice of billing care facilities for transports instead of patients’ insurance. The fire district has many means to fund itself that do not endanger community residents. It’s time they explore those other options.

If you live in one of the areas served by St. Charles' clinic and the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District, we encourage you to attend the fire district board’s next meeting on Thursday at 9 a.m. The meeting is virtual, and you must send your request for the Zoom link to admin@lapinefire.org before 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

We think your health is too important to jeopardize over a fire district funding issue.

Here's what the La Pine Rural Fire Protection District has posted on its website ahead of Thursday's meeting:

Information on Ordinance 2019-03 and Proposed Ordinances

Ordinance 2019-03 was enacted by the fire district November 2019, and effective January 2020.

Its purpose was to ensure anyone calling 911 for an emergency receives help as soon as possible. Whether that is a professional medical and health care facility or a citizen alone at home, on the ranch, on the highway, or in the forest with a medical or fire emergency.

Over 34 years ago, the citizens of the La Pine – Sunriver area realized that medical care was a long way off, limited, and/or difficult to access. They came to a common-sense conclusion that to save lives meant getting highly skilled and equipped paramedics on scene to stabilize critically ill and/or injured patients. This innovatively created Oregon’s first rural fire paramedic program, which has done just as intended – saved many, many lives.

However, at the same time, the community voted that the fire paramedic emergency ALS (Advanced Life Support) transport service is to be a fee-based service and not taxpayer supported. In addition, due to Oregon tax limitation laws the district is under a tax cap – so raising taxes is not an option for the district.

In December 2020, and after a year in practice, the fire district board elected to do an annual review of the new Ordinance 2019-03. Public comment was also invited. Those public comments are linked here: CLICK HERE TO VIEW

After careful review of the past year’s experiences and in consideration of each public comment received, the board is considering two new ordinances to best serve all the citizens of this community and ensure your fire paramedic program can continue to provide all that is requested of it. They will be on the March and April regular board meeting agendas.