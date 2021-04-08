Cool & Breezy

News

A low pressure center well to our north will be responsible for pulling chilly air into the Pacific NW today. Our skies will be mostly sunny, but our highs will only reach the upper 40's to low 50's. Winds out of the west and NW will pick up to 10-20 mph this afternoon with some seeing gusts to 25 mph. Winds become light and variable this evening. Under clear skies our overnight lows will be in the low to mid 20's.

We will be on a bit of a temperature roller coast for the next few days. Sunny and low 60's Friday. Mostly sunny and around 50 Saturday. Sunny and mid 50's Sunday. We have plenty of sunshine and a warming trend in the forecast going through next week. By Wednesday we will see highs in the mid to upper 60's.

