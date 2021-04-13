Redmond councilors approve UGB expansion for affordable housing project

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Redmond city councilors unanimously approved an ordinance to expand the city's urban growth boundary (UGB) and a master development plan for the Skyline Village project Tuesday evening.

In 2018, the city of Redmond applied for a pilot program to the Land Conversation and Development Commission, but the city of Bend was chosen over Redmond.

However, with the importance of affordable housing across Central Oregon, in 2019, House Bill 2336 amended House Bill 4079 and allowed LCDC to also select the Redmond as a participant in the pilot program.

In December 2019, Deschutes County also donated 40 acres to the city for the pilot project, called Skyline Village, a 485-unit mixed-us development planned on Northeast 17th Street.

The agreement requires the city to reserve at least 50% of the units as affordable for a period of at least 50 years.

