Proposal aims to expand La Pine mosquito control beyond city limits

LA PINE, Ore., (KTVZ) -- The city of La Pine conducts a mosquito control service. However, the boundaries for the control area only include the city limits.

This means that properties adjacent to the boundary lines do not receive the service.

A group of people are proposing a new mosquito control service that would extend the boundaries. The proposed area includes Burgess Road and extends south to the Deschutes/Klamath County border.

The group wants to hire a private control service that would be funded through property taxes. The proposed costs are $0.30/$1,000 property value. If a property is assessed at $100,000, it would be charged $40/year. A $200,000 house would pay $60/year. A house appraised at $500,000 would pay $150/year.

If the initiative passes, it would not take affect until the spring of 2022.

