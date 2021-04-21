Redmond student hosting independent ‘all school’ prom

News

Update: Aspen Lakes Golf Course no longer hosting the event

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- With Redmond School District's proms cancelled, one student and her mother are planning an independent high school prom.

The event is planned to be held on May 1st and is open to juniors and seniors at any Central Oregon High School.

Deschutes, Jefferson and Crook Counties are all in the high risk COVID-19 category, allowing only 25 percent capacity on indoor events and 15 percent for outdoor.

