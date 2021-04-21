Reports of violence and aggression at homeless camp in Sisters

News

Attempted arson, battery, and alleged threats to kill plague camp residents

SISTERS, Ore., -- (KTVZ) Several residents are alleging aggressive behavior at a homeless camp near Sisters. Community members began posting their experiences on a community watch Facebook page.

A pregnant woman told NewsChannel 21 her family moved out of the area immediately after their camp was almost lit on fire. Another woman said her father, who lives at the camp, was threatened to be killed with a knife.

A man posted he was being chased with a bad while trail riding on his horse. He was beaten and threatened to be killed and says the attacker tried to break his horse's legs.

The Deschutes County Sheriff's department was notified of these incidents.

In January the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office investigated a shooting at a homeless cam west of Sisters. They say a vehicle parked next to a tent had been shot at several times. No one was hurt. It happened off Forest Service Road 1510.

Carly Keenan is meeting with the victims today to find out more information on their experiences. The full report will be on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.