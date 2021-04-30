Bend equine therapy center brings in world-renowned horseman to train staff

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Healing Reins Therapeutic Riding Center in Bend is bringing in Richard Shrake to train its staff and volunteers.

The center says they are experiencing an increase in demand for equine therapy, and they are calling on Shrake on Friday to provide expertise and education to all the staff.

Penny Cambell, one of the original Healing Reins members, first learned about equine therapy under Shrake in 1982.

