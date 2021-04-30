Juniper Swim & Fitness Center pulling pool roof early to be open in ‘Extreme Risk’

News

Pool operations change with county guidelines

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As Deschutes County moved back into the extreme risk category for COVID-19, new guidelines are set for indoor recreation facilities. The Juniper Swim & Fitness Center is making adjustments to accommodate community members and adhere to guidelines, including removing the pool's roof earlier than usual.

The indoor swimming pool at the facility transforms into an outdoor pool for the summer months -- the roof comes off. Usually, the roof is removed closer to summer, when the weather is warmer. However, this marks the earliest year the pool will be transitioned to an outdoor facility (coincidentally after a near-record warm day Thursday, with highs in the 80s.).

The pool will be closed for a week, until next Friday, May 6, while the roof is being removed. The sides of the pool came off Friday, with the roof to be removed Sunday and Monday.

Here's what else is changing for Bend Park & Rec under Extreme Risk:

Kids Inc, Art Station and most youth enrichment programs will continue without changes.

Outdoor sports will continue with a maximum capacity of 100 people per field including parents and spectators.

The Pavilion will remain open for roller sports and open skates with a maximum capacity of 100 people.

Staff is expediting the removal of the Juniper Swim & Fitness Center pool cover so that the pool can operate as an outdoor facility and continue to provide current programs.

Larkspur Community Center will remain open but be limited to 6 patrons at a time in each portion of the building. Sessions will also be limited to 45 minutes as required by guidance.

Classes and activities are being modified according to updated public health officials’ guidance.

Some fitness classes to be relocated to outdoor options at Larkspur Community Center and The Pavilion.

Virtual fitness classes will continue to be broadcast.

Some programs and activities will be canceled, including swim lessons, for one week and will be re-evaluated weekly.

