Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 507 new cases

News

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,587, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 507 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 195,684.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 23,075 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,438 doses were administered on Saturday and 4,637 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 2,061,755 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,470,984 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 29,334 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,538,855 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,942,650 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,473,499 first and second doses of Moderna; 121,124 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,582 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 339, which is seven more than Saturday. There are 82 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,376, which is a 2.2% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (12), Crook (6), Deschutes (58), Douglas (7), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), Klamath (20), Lane (39), Lincoln (3), Linn (39), Malheur (3), Marion (90), Multnomah (96), Polk (9), Washington (30), and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 2586th death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Apr. 29 and died on May 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2587th death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Apr. 22 and died on Apr. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 959 14 Benton 3127 20 Clackamas 17677 214 Clatsop 994 8 Columbia 1759 29 Coos 2089 35 Crook 1138 22 Curry 646 10 Deschutes 9180 74 Douglas 3298 71 Gilliam 63 1 Grant 523 6 Harney 348 8 Hood River 1196 31 Jackson 10953 140 Jefferson 2220 37 Josephine 3370 71 Klamath 4506 64 Lake 455 7 Lane 13128 149 Lincoln 1388 21 Linn 5017 68 Malheur 3530 63 Marion 22229 308 Morrow 1111 16 Multnomah 38714 593 Polk 3788 53 Sherman 58 1 Tillamook 652 3 Umatilla 8236 84 Union 1451 23 Wallowa 185 5 Wasco 1381 28 Washington 25787 233 Wheeler 32 1 Yamhill 4496 76 Statewide 195,684 2,587

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELRs) Received 5/15

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 5 0 5 0.0% Benton 154 9 163 5.5% Clackamas 1589 249 1838 13.5% Clatsop 98 3 101 3.0% Columbia 99 16 115 13.9% Coos 123 16 139 11.5% Crook 86 7 93 7.5% Curry 16 1 17 5.9% Deschutes 560 76 636 11.9% Douglas 102 4 106 3.8% Gilliam 1 0 1 0.0% Grant 12 0 12 0.0% Harney 2 0 2 0.0% Hood River 62 2 64 3.1% Jackson 441 15 456 3.3% Jefferson 35 2 37 5.4% Josephine 139 3 142 2.1% Klamath 90 14 104 13.5% Lake 2 0 2 0.0% Lane 657 42 699 6.0% Lincoln 45 3 48 6.3% Linn 436 46 482 9.5% Malheur 44 3 47 6.4% Marion 704 165 869 19.0% Morrow 16 2 18 11.1% Multnomah 3060 354 3414 10.4% Polk 100 22 122 18.0% Sherman 6 0 6 0.0% Tillamook 36 1 37 2.7% Umatilla 89 13 102 12.7% Union 14 0 14 0.0% Wallowa 6 1 7 14.3% Wasco 53 2 55 3.6% Washington 1938 182 2120 8.6% Wheeler 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 478 31 509 6.1% Statewide 11300 1284 12584 10.2%

CumulativeElectronic Laboratory Reporting