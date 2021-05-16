Skip to Content
Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 507 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,587, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 507 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 195,684.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 23,075 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 18,438 doses were administered on Saturday and 4,637 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

As of Sunday, there are 2,061,755 people who have had at least one dose of a vaccine. A total of 1,470,984 have received a second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

The seven-day running average is now 29,334 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 3,538,855 million vaccine doses, which includes: 1,942,650 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,473,499 first and second doses of Moderna; 121,124 single doses of Johnson & Johnson (1,582 doses were administered but vaccine product information was not specified).

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 339, which is seven more than Saturday. There are 82 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,376, which is a 2.2% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Benton (7), Clackamas (45), Columbia (3), Coos (12), Crook (6), Deschutes (58), Douglas (7), Jackson (15), Jefferson (5), Josephine (6), Klamath (20), Lane (39), Lincoln (3), Linn (39), Malheur (3), Marion (90), Multnomah (96), Polk (9), Washington (30), and Yamhill (14).

Oregon’s 2586th death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Apr. 29 and died on May 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2587th death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Apr. 22 and died on Apr. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker95914
Benton312720
Clackamas17677214
Clatsop9948
Columbia175929
Coos208935
Crook113822
Curry64610
Deschutes918074
Douglas329871
Gilliam631
Grant5236
Harney3488
Hood River119631
Jackson10953140
Jefferson222037
Josephine337071
Klamath450664
Lake4557
Lane13128149
Lincoln138821
Linn501768
Malheur353063
Marion22229308
Morrow111116
Multnomah38714593
Polk378853
Sherman581
Tillamook6523
Umatilla823684
Union145123
Wallowa1855
Wasco138128
Washington25787233
Wheeler321
Yamhill449676
Statewide195,6842,587

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

Electronic Laboratory Reports (ELRs) Received 5/15

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker5050.0%
Benton15491635.5%
Clackamas1589249183813.5%
Clatsop9831013.0%
Columbia991611513.9%
Coos1231613911.5%
Crook867937.5%
Curry161175.9%
Deschutes5607663611.9%
Douglas10241063.8%
Gilliam1010.0%
Grant120120.0%
Harney2020.0%
Hood River622643.1%
Jackson441154563.3%
Jefferson352375.4%
Josephine13931422.1%
Klamath901410413.5%
Lake2020.0%
Lane657426996.0%
Lincoln453486.3%
Linn436464829.5%
Malheur443476.4%
Marion70416586919.0%
Morrow1621811.1%
Multnomah3060354341410.4%
Polk1002212218.0%
Sherman6060.0%
Tillamook361372.7%
Umatilla891310212.7%
Union140140.0%
Wallowa61714.3%
Wasco532553.6%
Washington193818221208.6%
Wheeler2020.0%
Yamhill478315096.1%
Statewide1130012841258410.2%

CumulativeElectronic Laboratory Reporting     

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker1186018691372913.6%
Benton14533947691501083.2%
Clackamas454928270704819985.6%
Clatsop352171716369334.6%
Columbia435782406459845.2%
Coos480972549506465.0%
Crook195011462209637.0%
Curry11644545121894.5%
Deschutes198210113932096035.4%
Douglas844163742881584.2%
Gilliam12554412993.4%
Grant653143969706.3%
Harney429239846908.5%
Hood River328461709345554.9%
Jackson223572165832401556.9%
Jefferson202592051223109.2%
Josephine757503920796704.9%
Klamath516915110568019.0%
Lake554445459987.6%
Lane502689157555184443.0%
Lincoln442772716469935.8%
Linn14571391721548855.9%
Malheur2678451653194916.2%
Marion357717332303909478.5%
Morrow76381332897014.8%
Multnomah10709595791011288695.1%
Polk733984969783676.3%
Sherman14286814964.5%
Tillamook15475651161264.0%
Umatilla6775092147696412.0%
Union218391825236647.7%
Wallowa330918534945.3%
Wasco356581729373874.6%
Washington660475423687028436.0%
Wheeler726327584.2%
Yamhill14031173461476575.0%
Statewide465067628189649325725.7%
