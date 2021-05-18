New OHA guidance: Businesses must review proof of vaccination to drop mask, distance requirements
Guidelines say churches also 'must require visitors to show proof of vaccination and review the proof of vaccination'
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority released updated guidance Tuesday about mask and physical distancing requirements for individuals fully vaccinated against COVID-19, saying businesses and churches "must require visitors to show proof of vaccination" -- and review it -- if they want to drop mask and distancing requirements.
Under the updated guidance, OHA said people who are fully vaccinated will no longer be required to wear a mask indoors, in most public settings where vaccination status is checked. In public settings where vaccination status is not checked, masks will still be required. Finally, businesses and venue operators remain free to establish their own, more restrictive policies regarding mask usage. Learn more here.
In addition to exempting people who are fully vaccinated from mask requirements in most indoor settings, OHA health experts announced that mask requirements no longer apply to anyone who is outdoors.
However, OHA recommends that individuals continue to wear a mask or face covering in crowded areas and large gatherings (such as sporting events), and to maintain physical distance as much as possible. OHA urges unvaccinated individuals and those at risk for complications to wear masks in these settings.
The new guidance comes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week announced that individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 could stop wearing masks and stop physical distancing in most public spaces.
Gov. Kate Brown pointed to the CDC announcement as “another sign that as more people become fully vaccinated, the closer we are to ending this pandemic.”
OHA Director Patrick Allen said, “Masks continue to save lives and protect people who are not vaccinated. However, last week’s announcement from the CDC emphasizes the point that safe and effective vaccines are the very best way to protect people from getting and spreading COVID.” He added, “That’s why it’s safer for life to look more like normal for people who are fully vaccinated. And why people who haven’t had a chance to get vaccinated should do so as soon as they can.”
The new Oregon guidance says:
- Individuals in Oregon are no longer required to wear a face mask or physically distance, whether indoors or outdoors, two weeks after their final COVID-19 vaccination dose. A “fully vaccinated individual” is a person who has received both doses of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or one dose of a single-dose vaccine and at least 14 days have passed since the individual’s final dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
- However, fully vaccinated individuals are required to continue wearing a mask and observe physical distancing on public transportation and in schools, hospitals and clinics, homeless shelters, youth and adult correctional facilities and long-term care facilities.
- Businesses, employers and faith institutions can choose to no longer require masks and physical distancing for fully vaccinated individuals or continue to require masks and physical distancing in their locations for all individuals, regardless of vaccination status.
- If a business, employer or faith institution chooses to no longer require masks and physical distancing, the business, employer or faith institution must require visitors to show proof of vaccination and review the proof of vaccination. In that case, a business would need to have a policy for checking the vaccination status of customers and employees if they are not wearing masks. Fully vaccinated individuals would need to provide proof they’d been vaccinated if they want to remove face coverings and not observe physical distancing guidelines.
In addition, state health experts announced that face coverings are no longer required outdoors (regardless of vaccination status). OHA strongly recommends that people who are not vaccinated and people who are at high risk of severe COVID-19 disease continue to wear face coverings and physically distance in outdoor crowded areas and large gatherings.
More information about vaccinations in Oregon is available at covidvaccine.oregon.gov.
Brilliant plan. A minimum wage employee will now be placed at the door to verify your vaccination records. It is darn near impossible to obtain/print your own fake papers like that. I used to employ people who had all kinds of papers to prove they were in the USA legally and were authorized to work here. It would take months to find out if those papers were legitimate or not. But as long as I had checked their papers all was good. Kate Brown just opened up a whole new industry here in Oregon. Fake vaccination papers.
She is a dictator.
Guv Brown is so backwards and now thinks businesses are going to check everyone’s vaxx card, this is hilarious. Meanwhile in the great state of texas, they use actual science and have decreasing numbers with very few mandates in place for months. Now dropping the mask mandate.https://dfw.cbslocal.com/2021/05/18/governor-greg-abbott-bans-mask-mandates-schools-counties-cities/
Even your great leader Fauxi admits masks are a joke and are used to manipulate you little BETA MALES. https://www.dailywire.com/news/fauci-flip-flops-again-now-admits-wearing-a-mask-while-fully-vaccinated-was-political-theater
But you know, you should be wearing 2 masks to save everyone’s life…beta’s are silly.
It’s started….just like Hitler putting stars on the Jews! 8(
Idiot Brown and OHA have another thing coming if they think businesses will verify vaccination status with their customers. What a load of BS. They have no common sense whatsoever. It also wouldn’t prevent anyone from going into the store with mask on and then taking it off. This BS is not enforceable.
Stores aren’t going to do a damn thing and you are right, walk in with the mask if they push it that far and off it goes 5 feet in. HAHA, can’t wait to watch this unfold. Almost as much planning as the Burn,Loot, And Murder Riots in Portland for the last year. Can’t believe anyone thinks she has done a good job at all.
I personally will continue with my mask independence which declared a couple of weeks ago. Still not a peep from a business or BETA MALE. NOTHING!!!
AND…BTW…these are OHA guidelines and not LAWS. Coming from the same OHA that has skewed numbers the entire time…..positives vs covid like symptoms, deaths with covid like symptoms, death from a car accident and tested covid positive post mortem, hospital patients with covid vs patients there for something totally unrelated but tested before a procedure and now is called a covid patient.
ALSO…BTW Only 50-60% of cdc employees got the vax.
Is this a guidance? or law?
As with all state COVID-19 guidance, they always include ORS (applicable state laws) in the footnotes. Still haven’t head of any successful court challenge to the guidelines, beyond last year’s church-related challenges.
NO LAW!!!
Since this new rule places more burdens on employers who are already having trouble finding employees, most businesses will probably just keep requiring masks to avoid getting fined by our Queen. Meanwhile, in free states like Texas which dropped the mask mandate two months ago, Covid-19 deaths are lower than in Oregon even though they have seven times as many people.
Remember when you were a kid in high school and there was always that talk about kids bullying other kids into taking drugs. This is kind of how it feels right now, the governor demanding vaccines or masks to go inside even though this vaccine isn’t even FDA approved.
BUT BUT BUT It’s so safe. Even Eric Clapton thinks you BETA MALES are tools. https://www.billboard.com/articles/news/9574414/eric-clapton-covid-19-vaccine-reactions-slams-propaganda/
9,200 total positive cases EVER reported in Deschutes County with a population of 209,500. That is 4% of our population. WAKE UP ALREADY!!!! The data is in, we are ok.