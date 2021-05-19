Councilors consider proposed resolution to oppose oil train transports through Bend

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ)-- At Wednesday evening's Bend City Council meeting, councilors listened to a committee's recommendations to pass a resolution in opposition to oil trains transporting their product through Bend.

The Environment and Climate Committee presented background research to councilors, looking at the possible risks and hazards of oil transport by rail.

In 2019, Secretary Elaine Chao of the U.S. Department of Transportation submitted a report to Congress on risks associated with truck, rail and pipeline transportation of oil. The study provides data on the total volume shipped and spilled across the transportation modes from 2007 to 2016.

Rail had the highest percentage of total volume transported and spilled over that timeframe, with more than seven times the percentage spill rate, compared to the other two modes.

The committee says that oil being transported through Central Oregon is generally headed south, and typically ends up in California.

Based on their research, the committee claims that this information suggests that oil transported through Central Oregon does not contribute to products consumed in Oregon.

The committee also recommends adjusting the resolution to use the term 'fossil fuels' instead of 'oil' in order to have a more encompassing approach, including liquefied natural gas.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan will have more details from the meeting tonight on First at Ten on Fox.