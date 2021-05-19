Crane Prairie Campground temporarily closed due to ‘biting ant’ problem

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Crane Prairie Campground will be closed until June 11 as the site deals with numerous colonies of biting ants, officials said Wednesday.

There are over 150 ant nests reported, with some of the colonies over 4 feet tall and 9 feet long.

Only 10 percent of the colonies are above ground, with the rest unable to be easily seen.

The Forest Service says it hopes to resolve the issue without hurting the surrounding environment.

Noah Chast will have more from the Forest Service on whether it's an unusual occurrence and what the plan is to remove the colonies, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.