8 Ridgeview High athletes set to sign letters of intent

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On Monday evening, eight Ridgeview High School athletes will sign letters of intent with colleges and universities at the school’s spring college signing event at 6 p.m.

The event is set to take place in the school’s Performing Arts Center, with masks and social distancing guidelines in place.

The following students are expected to sign letters of intent:

- Gwen Arthur, Ottawa University (Ariz.), Swimming

- Josh Biever, George Fox University, Football

- Caleb Carpenter, Ottawa University (Ariz.), Baseball

- Brooklyn DeChent, Bushnell University, Volleyball

- Ally Henry, Western Oregon University, Volleyball

- Cole Jackson, Cal Poly, Wrestling

- Kiani Nakamura, Oregon State University, Softball

- Paige Pentzer, College of Idaho, Basketball