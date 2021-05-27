OSAA asks OHA to reconsider mask mandate for basketball after updates to other indoor sports

News

Basketball now only Season 4 sport where masks are required at all times, unless there's proof of full vaccination

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority recently announced updated mask mandates for most indoor sports, allowing student-athletes to remove their face covering during competition. Basketball, however, was exempt from this update, prompting several groups, including a Central Oregon state lawmaker, to call on OHA to revisit its policy.

The new guidelines mention an exception for indoor sports such as wrestling, swimming, gymnastics and water polo, because, according to OHA, the masks are "not feasible." OHA offered some clarification on wrestling, saying the mask can be a potential choking hazard.

District 55 State Rep. Vikki Breese Iverson sent a letter to Gov. Kate Brown Thursday, voicing her concern.

"Governor, this is unacceptable," she wrote. "Basketball is underway now, and kids around the state are at risk from complication due to a lack of oxygen from wearing masks in cardiovascular intense sports. How can the OHA justify that wrestling without a mask poses less of a COVID-19 transmission risk than playing basketball?"

The letter comes on the heels of the Crook County School District asking for a similar change. NewsChannel 21 reported Wednesday the school district also reached out to state officials to allow basketball players to compete without masks, similar to the updated guidelines for wrestling. (Basketball can be played without a mask, if proof of full vaccination is provided by all involved.)

Crook County Schools Superintendent Sara Johnson argues basketball requires constant and vigorous exercise with frequent physical interactions, and should be included on the list.

Oregon School Activities Association Executive Director Peter Weber said he would like to see that change as well, but his hands are tied, as the OSAA takes direction from OHA.

"We had communicated to them our request for reconsideration of that when it comes to basketball, but obviously that hasn't happened at this point," Weber told NewsChannel 21 Thursday.

NewsChannel 21's Max Goldwasser is waiting to hear from OHA if any revisions will be made for basketball this season.