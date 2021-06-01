Coyote spotted in SW Bend neighborhood; ODFW offers tips to minimize conflicts
Coyote sightings in residential areas during the day could pose threat to pets
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Southwest Bend resident Joe Hull posted on a Facebook page Tuesday a report of a coyote sighting in his neighborhood.
Here's what the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife offers as suggestions for minimizing the potential for conflicts with coyotes, which are fairly common in areas of the state:
- Do not leave small children unattended outdoors if coyotes have been frequenting the area
- Feed pets indoors and do not leave pet food or water bowls outside
- Supervise pets when they are outside; if possible, keep them leashed
- Do not leave cats or small dogs out after dark
- Secure garbage and garbage cans in an area inaccessible to wild animals (use bleach as necessary to remove odors that could attract coyotes)
- Harvest fruits and vegetables as they become ripe and do not allow them to accumulate and create an attraction for coyotes
- Never leave food or water out for feral animals or wildlife
- Bring livestock and fowl into barns, sheds or coyote-proof enclosures at night
- Trim and clear vegetation that provides cover for coyotes or their prey
- Remove bird-feeders. Coyotes are attracted to them and the birds and rodents that use the feeder
- Secure compost piles
- Clean barbecues regularly
- Build a coyote-proof perimeter fence
Carly Keenan will be speaking with Hull as well as ODFW, to learn more about what community members should do to protect their animals. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.
