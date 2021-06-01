Coyote spotted in SW Bend neighborhood; ODFW offers tips to minimize conflicts

News

Coyote sightings in residential areas during the day could pose threat to pets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Southwest Bend resident Joe Hull posted on a Facebook page Tuesday a report of a coyote sighting in his neighborhood.

Here's what the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife offers as suggestions for minimizing the potential for conflicts with coyotes, which are fairly common in areas of the state:

Do not leave small children unattended outdoors if coyotes have been frequenting the area

Feed pets indoors and do not leave pet food or water bowls outside

Supervise pets when they are outside; if possible, keep them leashed

Do not leave cats or small dogs out after dark

Secure garbage and garbage cans in an area inaccessible to wild animals (use bleach as necessary to remove odors that could attract coyotes)

Harvest fruits and vegetables as they become ripe and do not allow them to accumulate and create an attraction for coyotes

Never leave food or water out for feral animals or wildlife

Bring livestock and fowl into barns, sheds or coyote-proof enclosures at night

Trim and clear vegetation that provides cover for coyotes or their prey

Remove bird-feeders. Coyotes are attracted to them and the birds and rodents that use the feeder

Secure compost piles

Clean barbecues regularly

Build a coyote-proof perimeter fence

Carly Keenan will be speaking with Hull as well as ODFW, to learn more about what community members should do to protect their animals. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.