Bend Senior High School seniors kick off in-person graduation ceremonies

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Thursday evening, Bend-La Pine Schools celebrate the graduation of more than 1,200 seniors from the district’s seven high schools.

Bend Senior High kicks off the list of ceremonies for the district at 6 p.m. as they graduate in-person for the first time in nearly two years, due to complications from the pandemic.

According to the district, a total of 389 Bend High seniors are set to receive their diplomas Thursday evening as families and students celebrate on the school's football field.

NewsChannel 21's Alec Nolan is at the ceremony and will have full details later tonight on First at Ten on Fox.

Here's a full schedule of the district's graduations over the next several days.