Powell Butte golfer hits not one, but two holes-in-one — in one round

Meg Mendlin made history - and beat the odds - at Brasada Ranch on Saturday

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Don't tell Powell Butte's Meg Mendlin the odds of hitting two holes-in-one in the same round.

Because that's exactly what she did last Saturday at Brasada Ranch's Member-Member Championship tournament.

"I was speechless," Medlin told NewsChannel 21 on Monday.

It was Medlin's third and fourth holes-in-one in her life, but her first (and second!) at Brasada Ranch.

It was a "shotgun start," meaning Medlin and her group started on the back nine. On the first par 3 of the day, Hole 12, Mendlin hit her gap wedge from 71 yards, capturing her first hole in-one of the day, and her first since 2019.

On the third par 3 of the day Medlin beat 67,000,000-to-1 odds.

Nano Moyer, Meg's playing partner for the round recalled, "We were driving up to the next par 3, and my game was struggling. I was struggling all day. I said (to Mendlin), 'Why don't you just put this one in, so I don't really have to do anything?'"

And that's exactly what she did. On hole 4, from about 120 yards out, Mendlin got her second hole-in-one of the round.

"It's mind-blowing, knowing it's that rare." Mendlin said.

Medlin's team actually came in second place in the tournament. But she received pin flags from the course that were signed by her fellow players.