C.O. fireworks sales set to begin amid worries over drought, heat wave, early wildfires

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- July Fourth celebrations are a few weeks away, but concerns over fireworks safety are already here on the High Desert.

The City of Bend is reminding everyone to celebrate safely and legally, while emphasizing the dangers posed by the use of illegal fireworks, which can be costly in more ways than one -- including a $750 fine.

Fireworks booths are sprouting on parking lots around the region, as sales can legally begin Wednesday.

However, with wildfires already breaking out across the state and a forecast of hot temperatures for the first week of summer, some Central Oregonians are worried about any use of fireworks, legal or not.

The city is stepping up educational efforts, as well as enforcement, offering tips on how to be safe at: https://www.bendoregon.gov/government/departments/fire-rescue/safety-tips-emergency-preparedness/fireworks

Noah Chast will have more about how safe some Central Oregonians feel using fireworks this summer, plus what Bend Fire and Rescue recommends, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.