Blue River’s Kennedy Swann makes history with Oregon Open win at Black Butte Ranch

Molly Cooper/PNW PGA
BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) — Never in the 84 previous editions of the Oregon Open had the champion been a woman.

Kennedy Swann just changed that, in the 85th.

Swann became the first female champion of the Oregon Open Invitational last Thursday, shooting a final-round 69 to finish the three-round event at 11-under-par.

In fact, Swann is the first woman to win any Pacific Northwest PGA Section major, according to regional Tournament Director Molly Cooper.

"She is VERY impressive!" Cooper said.

Jack Hirsh is speaking with Swann Tuesday, and will have a report starting at NewsChannel 21 Fox at 4.

