Blue River’s Kennedy Swann makes history with Oregon Open win at Black Butte Ranch

BLACK BUTTE RANCH, Ore. (KTVZ) — Never in the 84 previous editions of the Oregon Open had the champion been a woman.

Kennedy Swann just changed that, in the 85th.

Swann became the first female champion of the Oregon Open Invitational last Thursday, shooting a final-round 69 to finish the three-round event at 11-under-par.

In fact, Swann is the first woman to win any Pacific Northwest PGA Section major, according to regional Tournament Director Molly Cooper.

"She is VERY impressive!" Cooper said.

