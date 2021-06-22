Tuesday t-storms, accompanied by hot temps

News

Happy Tuesday, Central Oregon.

The thunderstorms that made landfall yesterday evening and will be hitting Central Oregon again, around 11 a.m., with a 30 percent chance of showers.

We are starting our morning with thick clouds in our region, and haziness due to wildfire smoke. The clouds will clear out around 5 p.m. this evening as we move into Wednesday.

Most of the region will see temperatures in the low 90's, upper 80's, Redmond's expected high will be 91 degrees.

We expect gustier breezes to accompany the thunder storms ranging from 5-10 miles per hour, up to 18 mph in some areas.

There's a 20 percent chance for rain showers this evening.