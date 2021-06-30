As Oregon lifts COVID-19 guidelines, what are C.O. businesses doing?

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- All COVID-19 business restrictions across Oregon were lifted Wednesday, but private businesses are free to keep any guidelines they wish in place.

Mask wearing, social distancing and capacity limits will no longer be required by the state or the city, as Oregon approaches 70% of adults being vaccinated.

The Food For Less store director told NewsChannel 21 they follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as state guidelines -- and as of Wednesday, they will stop enforcing all COVID-19 guidelines.

He says it is "easier" to follow state guidelines, rather than enforce store-specific policies regarding COVID-19.

One employee says she is excited to be able to see people's smiles again, noting she has not seen any of her coworkers' faces in the year she's worked at the store.

Noah Chast will be checking on policy updates at several Bend businesses for his report, airing tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.