Rattlesnake fire grows to 1,500 acres in Warm Springs

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Warm Springs Fire Management was dispatched to the Rattlesnake Fire reported approximately 2:00 pm on Wednesday, June 30 on the Warm Springs Reservation. Structure protection units responded and were able to prevent damage to two primary structures as the fast-moving fire burned approximately 100 acres on the Reservation before jumping the Deschutes River moving northeast onto Prineville District Bureau of Land Management (BLM) managed lands.

The fire is now estimated to be 1,500 acres with 0% containment.

The Rattlesnake Fire is now under the unified command of Warm Springs Incident Commander Lionel Smith and Type 3 Central Oregon Fire Management Service (COFMS) Incident Commander Chad Schmidt. Fire behavior remains active, pushing east towards Highway 97. Four large air tankers, two Single Engine Air Tankers (SEATs), a heavy helicopter, are responding to the blaze in addition to the Central Oregon Rappellers and Redmond Hotshots.

While there are currently no closures associated with the fire, South Junction Campground remains inaccessible and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office is assessing the needs for evacuations of private residents and campgrounds along Highway 97 and the Lower Deschutes.

Much of Central Oregon remains under a Red Flag Warning tonight for abundant lightning, wind and low relative humidity through midnight tonight.

For more information on wildfires in Central Oregon, visit: www.centraloregonfire.org