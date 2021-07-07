Glaciers melting could spell trouble for Central Oregon

News

Glaciers melting impacts more than just water supply

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- It's no secret that Central Oregon is facing an extreme drought. Water supply is low, temperatures are high, and glaciers are melting.

However, what does that mean for the local environment and wildlife?

Anders Carlson, president of the Oregon Glaciers Institute, said Central Oregon is on a trajectory to becoming the next Las Vegas or Phoenix -- cities that rely on outside water sources to sustain their communities.

