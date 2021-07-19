La Pine-area couple loses everything to Darlene Fire

News

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A couple living southeast of La Pine is attempting to recover after last week's Darlene Fire destroyed their home.

The 686-acre Darlene Fire that broke out early last week is currently at 85% containment, according to Monday figures on the fire's InciWeb site.

On Sunday, Deschutes and Klamath County officials said the following areas have been reduced from a Level 2 (Get Set) evacuation notice to a Level 1 (Be Ready) Evacuation notice:

All residences south of La Pine off of Darlene Way to the Deschutes/Klamath County line, including Old Ice Cave Road.

All evacuation notices have been dropped in the areas previously in a Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notice:

Areas south of the Deschutes/Klamath County line, including most of Township 23 east of Highway 97. This area includes Sun Forest Estates, Split Rail and Antelope Meadows.

Authorities say the cause of the fire is unknown.

Noah Chast will have more from the La Pine family about explaining what they lost and where the go from here, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.