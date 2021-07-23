Skip to Content
C.O. climbers, skateboarders and karate enthusiasts can watch the newest Olympic sports

Recognition for traditionally niche sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the 2020 Tokyo Olympics start, a new fan base also emerges. Climbing, skateboarding and karate are now recognized as official Olympic sports.

It's the first time these sports are debuting on the world's largest stage.

Carly Keenan is speaking with local climbers and skateboarders about what it means to them to see these sports now in the Olympics. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.

