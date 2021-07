Counties with the highest COVID-19 death rate in Oregon

News



Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

As has been true throughout America’s COVID-19 history, every state—and every county therein—has its own COVID-19 story, driven by local policies and behaviors. The United States as of July 14 had reached 608,013 COVID-19-related deaths and nearly 34 million COVID-19 cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. Amid the grim numbers come two bright spots: As of Feb. 2, more Americans had been vaccinated for COVID-19 than had been infected; and since then, rolling averages for case counts and deaths have been on the decline.

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with highest COVID-19 death rates in Oregon using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100k residents as of July 8, 2021. Keep reading to see whether your county ranks among the highest COVID-19 death rates in your state.



USFWS Headquarters’ photostream // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 15 (4 total deaths)

— 77.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #3,089 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,526 (683 total cases)

— 49.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (11 new cases, -8% change from previous week)



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 22 (9 total deaths)

— 66.7% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #3,082 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,700 (1,086 total cases)

— 45.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (12 new cases, -14% change from previous week)



cpaulfell // Shutterstock

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 24 (22 total deaths)

— 63.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #3,077 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,542 (3,296 total cases)

— 28.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (13 new cases, +30% change from previous week)



Ian Poellet // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 41 (82 total deaths)

— 37.9% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #3,026 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,138 (10,157 total cases)

— 3.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 29 (57 new cases, -3% change from previous week)



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 42 (252 total deaths)

— 36.4% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #3,019 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,492 (27,024 total cases)

— 9.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (74 new cases, -40% change from previous week)



Lauram12345 // Wikicommons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 44 (169 total deaths)

— 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #3,011 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.3 (1 new deaths, -67% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,697 (14,125 total cases)

— 25.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 21 (82 new cases, -25% change from previous week)



EncMstr // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 44 (22 total deaths)

— 33.3% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #3,009 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 2.0 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,928 (1,463 total cases)

— 41.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 12 (6 new cases, -70% change from previous week)



Manuela Durson // Shutterstock

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (12 total deaths)

— 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,972 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,254 (746 total cases)

— 34.6% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 9 (2 new cases, -89% change from previous week)



Tedder // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 52 (1 total deaths)

— 21.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,971 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,289 (82 total cases)

— 13.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Mrgadget51 // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 56 (235 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,953 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,591 (19,200 total cases)

— 7.7% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (124 new cases, +14% change from previous week)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 56 (1 total deaths)

— 15.2% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,951 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,989 (71 total cases)

— 19.8% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 57 (30 total deaths)

— 13.6% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,949 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,757 (1,967 total cases)

— 24.5% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (18 new cases, -22% change from previous week)



Debbie Tegtmeier // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 60 (39 total deaths)

— 9.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,931 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.6 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,415 (2,202 total cases)

— 31.3% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 20 (13 new cases, -7% change from previous week)



Jmabel // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 62 (81 total deaths)

— 6.1% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,923 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,481 (5,814 total cases)

— 9.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 59 (76 new cases, -25% change from previous week)



Bruce Fingerhood from Springfield, Oregon, US // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 65 (56 total deaths)

— 1.5% less deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,904 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,752 (4,091 total cases)

— 4.4% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 52 (45 new cases, +36% change from previous week)



Little Mountain 5 // Wikicommons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 67 (148 total deaths)

— 1.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,887 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,299 (11,707 total cases)

— 6.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 30 (66 new cases, -12% change from previous week)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 69 (5 total deaths)

— 4.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,874 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,733 (197 total cases)

— 45.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, -50% change from previous week)



M.O. Stevens // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (80 total deaths)

— 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,836 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,529 (4,851 total cases)

— 8.9% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (37 new cases, +48% change from previous week)



Tomas Nevesely // Shutterstock

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 75 (1 total deaths)

— 13.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,829 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 2,628 (35 total cases)

— 47.2% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Stuart Seeger // Wikicommons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (615 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,825 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,009 (40,712 total cases)

— 0.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 17 (135 new cases, -13% change from previous week)



English: Gary Halvorson, Oregon State Archives // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 76 (84 total deaths)

— 15.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,824 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.9 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 3,627 (4,025 total cases)

— 27.1% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (54 new cases, -17% change from previous week)



Joseph Novak // Wikicommons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 83 (73 total deaths)

— 25.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,767 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.1 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 4,225 (3,696 total cases)

— 15.0% less cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 41 (36 new cases, -3% change from previous week)



Williamborg // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 89 (24 total deaths)

— 34.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,718 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,705 (1,531 total cases)

— 14.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 56 (15 new cases, +7% change from previous week)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 93 (15 total deaths)

— 40.9% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,676 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,462 (1,042 total cases)

— 29.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 25 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)



Edmund Garman // Flickr

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (327 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,669 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.6 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,819 (23,719 total cases)

— 37.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 33 (116 new cases, -11% change from previous week)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 94 (23 total deaths)

— 42.4% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,664 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,388 (1,315 total cases)

— 8.3% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 49 (12 new cases, +33% change from previous week)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 97 (7 total deaths)

— 47.0% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,634 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,682 (553 total cases)

— 54.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 14 (1 new cases, 0% change from previous week)



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 102 (8 total deaths)

— 54.5% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,599 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 6,011 (473 total cases)

— 20.9% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 38 (3 new cases, +50% change from previous week)



Cacophony // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 112 (30 total deaths)

— 69.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,517 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,502 (1,468 total cases)

— 10.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 37 (10 new cases, +233% change from previous week)



Gancayco // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 113 (88 total deaths)

— 71.2% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,501 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 1.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,212 (8,740 total cases)

— 125.5% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 65 (51 new cases, -30% change from previous week)



Bobjgalindo // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 114 (78 total deaths)

— 72.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,486 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 7,068 (4,823 total cases)

— 42.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 35 (24 new cases, +14% change from previous week)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 138 (16 total deaths)

— 109.1% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,191 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 10,075 (1,169 total cases)

— 102.6% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 34 (4 new cases, -50% change from previous week)



Sam Beebe // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 145 (34 total deaths)

— 119.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,114 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 4.3 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,278 (1,234 total cases)

— 6.1% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 26 (6 new cases, -40% change from previous week)



Ken Lund // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 149 (11 total deaths)

— 125.8% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #2,074 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 13.5 (1 new deaths, 0% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 5,952 (440 total cases)

— 19.7% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 27 (2 new cases, -33% change from previous week)



Finetooth // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 170 (42 total deaths)

— 157.6% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #1,814 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 8.1 (2 new deaths, +100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 9,745 (2,403 total cases)

— 96.0% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 45 (11 new cases, -35% change from previous week)



Ken Lund from Reno, Nevada, USA // Wikimedia Commons

– Cumulative deaths per 100k: 209 (64 total deaths)

— 216.7% more deaths per 100k residents than Oregon

— #1,331 highest rate among all counties nationwide

– New deaths per 100k in the past week: 0.0 (0 new deaths, -100% change from previous week)

– Cumulative cases per 100k: 11,854 (3,624 total cases)

— 138.4% more cases per 100k residents than Oregon

– New cases per 100k in the past week: 0 (0 new cases, -100% change from previous week)