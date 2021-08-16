Redmond Marine working to get translator out of Afghanistan

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- For the last few months, Redmond resident and Marine James Hurley has been working to help his translator from his time in Afghanistan get out of the country safely.

With the rapid takeover of the country and the capitol city of Kabul over the weekend by Taliban forces, his task just got a lot more difficult.

Hurley, a corporal who served a combined 12 months on two tours of Afghanistan, organized a GoFundMe page to help raise funds to get his translator, Haji, and his family out of the country to safety.

Hurley said it's a difficult and rigorous process that involves Haji traveling to a larger city to obtain passports for his entire family, then getting him into a third country for an undetermined amount of time (likely 12-18 months) while his visa application is processed.

Now they've run into issues with accessing the funds from the GoFundMe page, as the company is working to review all cases related to the fast-changing Afghan situation.

Jack Hirsh spoke to Hurley about the situation and will have the full story starting tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.