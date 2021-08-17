Gov. Brown sternly warns school leaders not to violate state’s indoor-mask requirements

News

Says there's 'no ambiguity' in mask requirements - or Oregon OSHA's legal authority to enforce them

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown issued a stern open letter Tuesday to Oregon superintendents, school board members and education leaders, warning them that the state can and will enforce the mandate that school students and staff wear masks indoors this fall to curb the rapid spread of the COVID-19 delta variant.

Brown called on the officials to take action to ensure Oregon’s K-12 students can return to full-time, in-person instruction in the classroom this year, with minimal disruptions from COVID-19.

“Throughout this pandemic, my north star for decisions about our schools has been to do what is best for our students. We know that students’ mental, physical, behavioral, social, and emotional health is best served when they can be in schools for full-time, in-person instruction,” Brown wrote. “The Delta variant puts this goal at risk. It puts our children’s health and lives at risk. But, by again taking simple and effective precautions, we can still return our children to classrooms full-time this fall.”

While most Oregon school districts are moving forward with health and safety plans to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 during the upcoming school year, the governor issued the letter in response to what she called troubling statements and actions from local school leaders indicating they would ignore state law.

Several school boards have passed or are considering resolutions opposing Oregon’s K-12 indoor mask requirements. In one school district, a superintendent encouraged parents to make false claims on behalf of their children by requesting mask exemptions under the Americans with Disabilities Act.

"II find it deeply appalling that any education leader––who is supposed to be setting an example for our students––would send a communication so callous and offensive to Oregon parents and children with disabilities," Brown wrote.

The governor called on districts to reject taking actions that defy state and federal laws, and to take action to protect students’ health and safety instead.

"Many of you have led or represented your school districts for years––long enough to know that districts must follow state law," she wrote. "There is no ambiguity in Oregon’s mask requirements or the legal authority of Oregon OSHA to enforce those requirements."

Brown continued: “Because that’s the thing about masks: they don’t just protect you, they protect everyone around you. Wearing a mask is an act of kindness. By wearing masks, we are teaching our children that they can protect each other in the classroom. That we can all work together to keep each other safe. When I visited classrooms this spring, I saw children who were overjoyed to be with their friends and teachers again. For them, safety protocols were not a burden but a benefit, giving them a reprieve from virtual classrooms and isolation from their peers.

“I have heard much about personal freedom when it comes to masks in school board meetings and on social media. I have not heard as much said about personal responsibility," Brown said. "As leaders, we have a great responsibility to our students and their futures. One of the sacred, fundamental responsibilities of a school district and its leaders is to keep the children in their care safe. It is up to us to make clear-eyed decisions based on science and fact. Flouting mask requirements will put everything we have worked towards in the last year at risk. Without the universal wearing of masks in our schools, the Delta variant will spread.”

As with Oregon's previous K-12 mask requirements, the current indoor mask requirement can be enforced by Oregon OSHA under state law, Brown noted.

Governor Brown’s full letter to school leaders is available here.