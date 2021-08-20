Bend-La Pine changing school start times; elementary even earlier then 2019 change

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend-La Pine Schools have announced the school start times for the 2021-2022 school year and not all parents are thrilled about the changes.

The start/end times for majority of elementary schools is 7:40 am - 2:10 pm, middle schools: 9:15 am - 4:10 pm, and high schools: 8:25 am -3:25 pm. The full individual start/stop times can be found here.

Bend-La Pine Schools initially made the change to make elementary schools start earlier for the 2019/2020 school year.

The change was made then to "benefit the health of our children and our community," said Joe Sluka, president and CEO of St. Charles Health System, in May of 2018.

The schedule changes this year are slightly different than the 2019/2020 school year.

