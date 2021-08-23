Fast food, hot tempers: Complaints, staff shortages cause issues for Redmond Sonic
REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the weekend, a discussion between customers at the Redmond Sonic and its employees led one worker to quit.
The manager at the Sonic says with other fast-food restaurants closing early -- or even permanently -- due to widespread staff shortages and hiring struggles, the restaurant becomes even busier, and they can struggle to keep up with demand.
He also says truck deliveries are being delayed, causing shortages of ice cream, tater tots and other food supplies.
Another employee at the Sonic says she has been yelled at by customers while working on several occasions.
Noah Chast will speak with current Redmond Sonic employees about how the labor shortage and truck delays are effecting their quality of work and customer interaction, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.
Comments
6 Comments
People are such *****s! just be nice to people serving you! Even jerks like H8 Clown and BGHW I know it’s hard but try to just smile in their faces and they will move on soon!
People having to wait longer for their fast food, is horrible! This type of torture should not be allowed!
If only they offered better pay they had no problem finding the staff to run their business.
That’s true nationwide of the hiring squeeze – but higher pay means higher prices.
No easy solutions.
Lassie ~ Rude people exist ~ regardless of the amount of compensation (which is not the premise of this article).
Does anyone have high hopes and expectations at a sonic?