Fast food, hot tempers: Complaints, staff shortages cause issues for Redmond Sonic

News

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Over the weekend, a discussion between customers at the Redmond Sonic and its employees led one worker to quit.

The manager at the Sonic says with other fast-food restaurants closing early -- or even permanently -- due to widespread staff shortages and hiring struggles, the restaurant becomes even busier, and they can struggle to keep up with demand.

He also says truck deliveries are being delayed, causing shortages of ice cream, tater tots and other food supplies.

Another employee at the Sonic says she has been yelled at by customers while working on several occasions.

Noah Chast will speak with current Redmond Sonic employees about how the labor shortage and truck delays are effecting their quality of work and customer interaction, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.