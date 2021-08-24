Central Oregon jobless rates fall in July; revised payroll data shows stronger recovery

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Unemployment levels dropped significantly across the region in July, and new data shows the year began with a stronger jobs recovery than first indicated, the Oregon Employment Department reported Tuesday.

"Monthly hiring was consistent with normal seasonal patterns; however, recent revisions using payroll tax records revealed that the recovery through the first quarter of 2021 was stronger than initially estimated," Regional Economist Damon Runberg said.

Here are the details, in his monthly analysis of the figures:

Crook County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 7.0% in July, down significantly from 7.4% in June. The unemployment rate remains higher than before the first impacts from COVID-19 in February 2020 when it was 4.4%.

Crook County shed 50 jobs in July, typical job losses for this time of year. Seasonally adjusted total nonfarm employment in July was roughly 1.5% (+100 jobs) above the pre-COVID peak in February 2020.

Monthly job losses were concentrated in local government education, as schools closed for the summer. These losses are normal for this time of year. There were strong monthly gains in leisure and hospitality and construction, both exceeding normal seasonal expectations (+30 jobs).

Deschutes County (Bend-Redmond MSA): The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 5.6% in July from 5.9% in June. The unemployment rate remains higher than before the first impacts from COVID-19 in February 2020, when it was 3.3%. Deschutes County lost 530 jobs in July, typical losses for this time of year.

Recent revisions revealed that employment gains in the first quarter of 2021 were stronger than initially estimated, with employment levels through March revised up by nearly 1,000 jobs. The county is closer to a full employment recovery, with total nonfarm employment in July down 4% (-3,640 jobs) from the pre-COVID peak in February 2020.

Job losses in July were driven by local education declines, as schools largely closed for summer break. Most other major industry sectors continued to hire in July, including leisure and hospitality; professional and business services; and construction.

Jefferson County: The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5% in July, down from 6.8% in June. The unemployment rate remains higher than before the first impacts from COVID-19 in February 2020, when it was 4.1%.

Total nonfarm employment fell by 100 jobs in July, fewer losses than typical for this time of year. Recent revisions revealed that the recovery has been slower than initially estimated. As of July employment levels remain down around 3.5% (-240 jobs) from the pre-COVID peak in February 2020.

Monthly job losses were concentrated in local government education, as schools closed for summer break. There was modest hiring in leisure and hospitality, adding 30 jobs from June.

Next Press Releases

The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the August county and metropolitan area unemployment rates on Tuesday, Sep. 21 and the statewide unemployment rate and employment survey data for August on Tuesday, Sep. 14.