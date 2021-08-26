Housing project for chronically homeless population planned for SE Bend

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A permanent housing project for a specific portion of the homeless population is being planned in southeast Bend.

The project, called the Cleveland Commons, is being developed by Housing Works and NeighborImpact, with $2 million recently being allocated by Deschutes County from the federal American Rescue Plan Act.

The permanent housing project is set to be located at SE Fifth Street and Cleveland Avenue and will house those with underlying health conditions, physical or mental disabilities, and/or high vulnerability for homelessness.

The project will have 36 units to support 36 individuals. Colleen Thomas, Deschutes County Homeless Services coordinator, says there will not be a limit to the length of a person's stay, and it will be monitored on an individual basis.

