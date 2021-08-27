Oregon, High Desert seeing rise in pediatric COVID-19 cases this month

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Statistics from the Oregon Health Authority show an increase in pediatric COVID-19 cases throughout the state, and in Central Oregon.

Per 100,000, Deschutes County has a pediatric case rate of 306, Crook County a rate of 322, and Jefferson County a rate of 357.2.

Across the state, pediatric cases in all age groups are increasing, including those age 0-5, at a rate of 179.6 per 100,000, OHA reported.

Children age 12 and up are eligible for a vaccine, while those who are 12 and under are not. Children age 0-5 are also exempt from mask-wearing requirements.

