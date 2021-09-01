Bend councilors get earful from concerned residents amid proposed homeless camp

News

'It seems like roses, rainbows, and happy stuff' says one concerned parent

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Bend city councilors recently agreed to move forward with two possible sits for managed homeless camps.

One of the locations off NE Ninth Street in east Bend, has been met with strong opposition.

Much of that criticism was heard at Wednesday evening's Bend city council meeting, as dozens called in to speak during the public comment section.

Several critics said they know the homeless emergency is real, but the proposed site is too close to two schools, the popular Coyner Trail, and neighborhoods.

The proposed location is just north of Bridgeford Blvd. between Bend Senior High School and Bear Creak Elementary.

That prompted more than 100 teachers and support staff at the schools to sign a letter in opposition, to city councilors.

Many parents and others spoke, most voicing their concerns with children's safety, like Gary Amundson who has two sons at Bear Creek Elementary.

"The city has come through and given Bear Creek the chance to be first in line for something here and it's for a homeless camp right behind the field where my kids get to play at recess," Amundson said. "This is an experiment and thus far everyone has been very supportive of it on the council."

Amundson says the city and council members need to take a step back and look at the possible downsides of this camp being so close to several schools.

"It seems like it's all roses, rainbows, and happy stuff," Amundson said. "And it's all so good, good, good, but we have to consider the negative effects."

Some callers said they do not want a homeless camp where their children walk to school, while others are concerned it could cut off access to the Coyner Trail.

Many said they are also wanting answers to the homeless issues, but this is not the place for such a camp.

A few callers like supported the proposal, some who accused the critics of acting with hate and bigotry.

Jon Riggs, the founder of the local nonprofit Helpers, says he believes the council has done their due dilligence when it comes to planning, but he believes residents near any managed camps will be upset.

"It's funny to hear a whole bunch of people on here talk like they've been in on this issue so long. You know some of the things that people said they wished you guys had done, I know you guys have done," Riggs said. "I don't think anything you guys do there's not gonna be folks jumping out and saying no, no, no."

The City of Bend's Recovery Strategy and Impact Officer Carolyn Eagan says there will be a schedule, there will be order, and there will be rules to hold each other accountable.

The city also promised they would have numerous safeguards, but residents and businesses say they want answers and communication now.

Councilor Melanie Kebler provided a statement before the public comment section began:

We have received many emails and phone calls about the proposed sites for solutions for our unhoused neighbors, and we hear your concerns, including the specific concerns of school parents, coaches, and school staff.

We ask the community to keep an open mind as we work through the process of evaluating these sites as a place for this type of emergency housing, which service providers are telling us is needed in our City.

Why are we doing this? Because our unhoused neighbors are just that – neighbors and people living in our community who all deserve a safe place to lay their head at night. They deserve safety and the dignity of having a place to call home.

Many of the comments we’ve received contain valid and important concerns about how solutions for our unhoused neighbors, like a managed outdoor community, could fit into the neighborhood, which we will absolutely take into consideration. But many of the comments have contained assumptions and misinformation that I’d like to speak to.

If want to encourage everyone listening tonight to consider that there is not one single type of person who is or can become homeless in our community. This population is not a monolith, and just like people who live in houses, they all have different needs requiring different types of shelter and services.

I have the privilege of never having had to live without shelter or a home. So I can’t imagine the trauma of not having a house to live in, having to live in my car or in a tent, having to continue to take care of my child or go to my job without a safe place to sleep every night. This City Council feels that the need to help people currently living on our streets to get into safer, more stable housing situations is an urgent need, and we are taking action accordingly.

For the community, I will echo the sentiment that the Bend Bulletin editorial board wrote this last week: The situation for our unhoused neighbors is not going to improve in Bend unless people start saying: How can we this make this work? Instead of: Not here.

I ask the community for compassion and patience as we continue to evaluate this site. We are at the very beginning stages of the process. We will continue to have conversations with community members and do public outreach as this initiative moves forward to make sure that any proposal that is up for approval of Council addresses and mitigates community concerns. Thank you to everyone who is here tonight to speak to us. Carolyn Eagan, our Recovery Strategy and Impact Officer, will talk specifics about 9th street site and the idea of a managed village, which we know many people are interested in.