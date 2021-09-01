Bend emergency veterinary clinic resumes 24/7 operation

News

New ownership, more staff allows for pre-pandemic operating hours

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Hospitals for humans aren't the only health care facilities that have struggled throughout the pandemic. Veterinary clinics have seen similar problems. Staffing shortages left one emergency vet clinic in Bend having to operate on reduced hours.

Bend Veterinary Specialty and Emergency Center operated 24/7 for the past three years -- until May, when it had to close for the overnight hours.

Now, the facility has welcomed new ownership and is able to reopen overnight.

As one of the only 24/7 emergency animal hospitals in Central Oregon, the owners say people can rest easy, knowing there's a place to bring their pets at any time of day -- or night.

