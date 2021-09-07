Taco & Margarita Festival coming to Redmond; some warn as a scam event

News

Traveling festival been 'nothing as advertised' in past; People in C.O. concerned

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Redmond Taco & Margarita Festival is coming to the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center on Sept. 25th. While it seems like a fun event, people who have gone in the past are warning others that it's a scam event.

Carly Keenan is speaking with a woman from Iowa who went to the same festival in Des Moines to hear her experience. She'll have the full report on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.