OHA says police “probably not” covered under vaccine rule

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Health Authority says police are "probably not" covered under the statewide vaccination requirement for health care providers.

"While a police officer may have some medical training, or may even be a licensed health care provider, it is likely not a fundamental part of their job to provide direct or indirect medical care in a healthcare setting," OHA says.

Bend Police says the decision is up to the City of Bend. Anne Aurand with the City of Bend says it will follow OHA guidelines in terms of police and the mandatory vaccination rule.

Noah Chast will speak with the City of Bend about their policy regarding police and vaccine requirements.