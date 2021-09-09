Bend’s new Caldera High sees strong athletics interest among limited student body

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Caldera High School in southeast Bend began its first-ever school year this week, with high athletic interest despite limited student numbers.

The new school currently has only a freshman and sophomore class, and will add an additional class in each of the next two years until the high school has a full four classes.

Despite housing only two full grades to start, Wolfpack Athletic Director Dave Williams says the fall sports teams have received a high amount of interest.

The football team had 70 students try out, volleyball 59, girls' soccer 40, boys' soccer 31, cross-country 26, cheer 23 and dance 11 students.

The new school is part of the Class 6A District 6 Mountain Valley Conference and will field a junior varsity and freshman team, competing against other JV teams in the conference and varsity teams against smaller, out-of-conference schools.

Noah Chast will have more from Williams and other school coaches about what this strong initial interest means for the future of Caldera athletics, tonight on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.