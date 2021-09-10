Memories of Ground Zero: Central Oregonian reflects on leading 9/11 incident response team

News

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Nearly 20 years after the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, Joe Stutler remembers his team's mission and his time in New York City very clearly.

Stutler was an incident commander for a federal response team at Ground Zero, helping with communications, supplies, debris clean-up, grief counseling and more.

Stutler lived in Bend at the time and did for 21 years, serving in various public roles, including as Deschutes County forester. He recently moved to Sisters.

He hopped on the first flight out of Redmond to get to New York, eventually getting a fighter jet escort on his way to Ground Zero.

