Wilson’s 3 TD passes lead New Mexico past in-state rival

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Terry Wilson passed for 385 yards and his third touchdown pass of the game _ a 58-yarder to Mannie Logan-Greene _ powered New Mexico to a 34-23 victory over in-state rival New Mexico State. The hookup was the only touchdown of the second half as the defense for each team held tight in red-zone situations. Leading 24-20 in the third quarter, the Lobos twice drove inside the 10 and came away with only a field goal and a seven-point lead. Wilson’s throw to Logan-Greene early in the fourth quarter gave the Lobos a two-score lead they would not relinquish.